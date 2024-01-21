Jubaland State leader Ahmed Madobe meets Norway Ambassador to Somalia to deliberate on fosteing humanitarian relief aid

Somalia’s Jubbaland State President Ahmed Mohamed Islam ” Madobe” has on Thursday held meeting with Norway Ambassador to Somalia Gunnar Andreas Holm in Kenya’s capital Nairobi.

The regional leader and the Ambassador discussed wide range of issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides for the benefit of the Somali people.

They also deliberated ways of bolstering humanitarian support to the Somali population severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods in Jubaland State and across the country.

The two sides highlighted the significance of joint efforts to enhance the services of the different government agencies of the regional for the better service delivery to the common man.

Minister of Planning, Investment and international cooperation Abdirahman Abdi Ahmed and other senior officials from both sides were present at the meeting

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

