New defence chief assumes role, marking a new chapter for the military

On Saturday, the Minister of Defence of Somalia, Abdulqadir Mohamed Nur, orchestrated an official handover of military positions at the Ministry of Defence premises.

The ceremony marked a significant moment for the Somali National Army, as the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhiyeddin, and the Land Forces Commander, General Ahmed Aden Ali, officially assumed their roles.

The ceremony, which took place in the capital Mogadishu, was a moment of great significance for the Somali military. Full military honours were on display as a mark of respect and acknowledgement for the incoming and outgoing generals.

Former Land Forces commander, General Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, formally relinquished his position to General Ahmed Aden Ali in an atmosphere teeming with anticipation for the future of the nation’s defence forces.

“The work they have carried out,” he said, “has paved the way to a good place. Their legacy will further contribute to the progress of our nation.”

General Muhiyedin, with an already commendable military record, has been appointed amidst growing hopes for a reinforced and modernised Somali National Army. The new leadership, taking the helm at such a critical juncture, pledges to build on the foundation laid by the outgoing commanders.

The Somali Defence Ministry has not disclosed the future roles of Generals Odawaa and Bihi, but they are expected to continue serving in advisory or strategic roles within the military.

Somalia has been plagued by conflict and instability for decades. However, recent years have seen significant progress towards stability and rebuilding the country’s institutions, including the armed forces.

The appointment of General Muhiyedin and General Ahmed Aden Ali as the new leadership of the Somali National Army is seen as an important step towards strengthening the country’s security and defence capabilities.

The Somali government has been working closely with international partners to train and equip its military forces, and the new leadership is expected to build on these efforts to ensure that the Somali National Army is a professional and effective force capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The handover ceremony was attended by senior government officials, military officers, and representatives from the international community, who expressed their support for the new leadership and their commitment to working with the Somali government to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the country.

