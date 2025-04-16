The National Communications Authority (NCA) of Somalia convened a high-level stakeholder consultation today to review and discuss the draft Submarine Cable Landing Regulation.

The meeting brought together senior executives, legal experts, and technical specialists from leading telecommunications companies across the country.

The event, held in Mogadishu, marked a significant step in the development of a regulatory framework aimed at overseeing the deployment and management of submarine cable infrastructure in Somalia.

This framework is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s digital ecosystem and improve internet connectivity nationwide.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Mustafa Yasin Sheikh, Director General of the NCA, emphasized the strategic importance of the regulation.

He highlighted Somalia’s advantageous geographic position, boasting one of the longest coastlines in Africa — a key asset for building undersea cable infrastructure that could connect Somalia to regional and international internet networks.

“Our nation is blessed with a long coastline that presents a major opportunity for the development of submarine cable infrastructure.

This resource can significantly expand internet access within Somalia and potentially serve landlocked countries across East and Central Africa,” said Mr. Mustafa.

“To capitalize on this opportunity, we must adopt global best practices and implement regulatory frameworks that promote secure infrastructure and open competition,” he added.

Mr. Mustafa also extended his gratitude to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which has been providing continuous support to the NCA in developing Somalia’s internet infrastructure. IFC’s technical assistance has been instrumental in guiding the development of this draft regulation.

The consultation focused on key areas of the draft regulation, including licensing and compliance structures, security requirements, interconnection obligations, and the broader national and regional implications of submarine cable infrastructure development.

The current draft incorporates feedback from earlier industry engagement sessions held in September 2024.

Following this consultation, telecom and internet service providers are invited to submit their written feedback and recommendations on the draft regulation by April 30, 2025.

The NCA will review all submissions as part of the finalization process before the regulation is officially enacted.

This initiative marks a critical milestone in Somalia’s digital transformation journey and reflects the NCA’s commitment to fostering a robust, inclusive, and well-regulated digital economy.