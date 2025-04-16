A delegation from the Federal Government of Somalia, led by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mr. Kamal Dahir Gutale, held a significant meeting with the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers of Egypt, General Osama Sayyid, during their visit to Egypt.

The discussions focused on strengthening the brotherly relations between the two nations and enhancing cooperation in the areas of institutional development, modernization of government institutions, and civil service training.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued collaboration and the exchange of experience to achieve developmental goals for their respective countries.

The Somali delegation expressed their gratitude to the Government of Egypt for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, affirming their commitment to fruitful cooperation and productive partnership.