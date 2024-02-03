Multiple Injuries as Al-Shabaab Targets Khat Transport Vehicle near Jowhar, Somalia

Balcad, Somalia – The notorious Al-Shabaab group targeted a Khat transport vehicle travelling between the towns of Balcad and Jowhar in the Middle Shabelle region.

The ambush resulted in a heavy loss of life and property, adding to the ongoing security concerns in the area.

Preliminary reports indicate that fighters belonging to Al-Shabaab attacked the vehicle, setting it ablaze and causing significant casualties.

At least seven individuals have been confirmed dead or injured, while the exact number of victims is yet to be officially determined. Eyewitnesses who spoke to Dalsan recounted the horrifying incident, describing how the Al-Shabaab militants intercepted the Khat-laden vehicle and set it on fire, leaving some occupants dead, others wounded, and a few fortunate survivors kidnapped.

Following the attack, the assailants fled to a forested area, taking several people hostage. The incident occurred between the Qalimow and Elelka-Geelow areas, highlighting the vulnerability of this region to such brazen acts of violence.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was travelling at a high speed when the Al-Shabaab militants on the road opened fire, forcing the car to come to a halt. Tragically, the driver of the vehicle was among those who lost their lives in the hail of gunfire.

At present, no official statement has been issued regarding the extent of the damage caused by the attack, the precise number of individuals targeted, the fatalities, or the number of people taken hostage by the Al-Shabaab group. Additionally, officials from the HirShabeelle administration have yet to comment on this alarming incident.

The government of Somalia has been engaged in a concerted effort to combat the menace posed by Al-Shabaab for the past year. As a result, the security situation along the main road connecting Mogadishu and Jowhar had shown signs of improvement, leading to a decrease in fear and attacks perpetrated by the group.

