Somalia launches first health insurance service

Somalia has launched its first-ever health insurance scheme, “Baraka Aaliye Care,” aimed at providing affordable medical coverage to various social groups.

The scheme, operated by a private company in partnership with several hospitals and clinics in Mogadishu, offers a range of packages, from basic to comprehensive, tailored to meet the needs and budgets of individuals.

During the launch event in Mogadishu, Sakariya Ibrahim, the CEO of Baraka Aaliye Care, emphasized that the service is both affordable and accessible for all Somali citizens.

With the introduction of this health insurance scheme, individuals will have the opportunity to obtain quality healthcare, regardless of their financial resources.

Health Minister Ali Haji expressed his enthusiasm for the health insurance service, highlighting the immense benefits it brings to the Somali people. He assured that the government will support and regulate the service to ensure its sustainability and transparency.

Speaking at the event, Youth Minister Mohamed Abdi Barre emphasized the significance of the health insurance scheme for the younger generation.

He encouraged the youth to enrol in the service and prioritize their health and well-being.

Senator Osman Haji Mohamud Dufle, who graced the occasion, applauded the launch of the health insurance service, considering it a testament to the progress and stability Somalia has achieved in recent years.

He further emphasized that the service will not only contribute to the country’s economic growth but also foster social cohesion among its citizens.

As part of its future plans, the government aims to expand the health insurance service to other regions and cities across the nation, ensuring that quality healthcare becomes accessible to a wider population.

