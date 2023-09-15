Mogadishu Shines as Host of 74th National Day of the People’s Republic of China Ceremony

Mogadishu played host to the illustrious 74t National Day of the People’s Republic of China ceremony on Thursday.

Marked by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including the Lower House speaker Adan Madobe, the event served as a testament to the deepening bilateral relations between China and Somalia.

Among the dignitaries in attendance included the Italy ambassador to Somalia, Alberto Vecchi, Information Minister, Daud Aweys, Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Ibrahim Mete Yagli, the Uganda Ambassador to Somalia, Prof. Sam Tulya, Catriona Laing Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) among others.

Traditional dances, melodious music, and dazzling displays ignited the sense of awe and appreciation for the country’s rich cultural tapestry.

The event was also an opportunity for both nations to reaffirm their commitment to mutual prosperity and shared goals.

During his speech the Chinese ambassador talked about the support the China has been providing to Somalia.

“Just in the past year, China has provided support to Somalia in security support supplies, food aid and training courses. With Chinese support hundreds of Somalis including diplomats, military officers, judicial officials, journalists and students have opportunities to go to China for training education and exchanges.” The Chinese ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao said.

He also highlighted the strides made in the diplomatic relationship between China and Somalia, with a focus on trade, security, and development cooperation. The occasion served as a platform to explore avenues for collaboration, paving the way for mutually beneficial initiatives in the years to come.

Lower house Parliament speaker Adan Madobe expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to witness such a momentous occasion.

“The National Day of the People’s Republic of China is a big day and we congratulate our brother during this day. We thank the Chinese people and it’s government for the support they have been providing to Somalia.

National Day of the People’s Republic of China, is a public holiday in China celebrated annually on 1 October as the national day of the People’s Republic of China, commemorating Mao Zedong’s formal proclamation of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October 1949.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

