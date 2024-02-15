Mogadishu Authorities Ban Masks & Weapons Citing Security Concerns

The Banadir Regional Authority has implemented a ban on wearing masks and carrying weapons in public transport within Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The decision comes as a response to security concerns, with the authority stating that masks were being misused to conceal identities and facilitate criminal activities.

Salah Dheere, the spokesperson for the Regional Authority, explained that the ban on masks is due to the absence of a COVID-19 outbreak in the country, as mask-wearing could now be perceived as an attempt to disguise oneself to avoid detection by security forces.

Additionally, the wearing of hats, except for traditional sunnah hats worn by elders, has also been outlawed, as hats are often associated with attempts to conceal one’s identity. The ban, however, excludes religious caps.

The directive was issued during a recent security meeting in Mogadishu, chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The decision aims to enhance public safety and security within the capital.

In previous efforts to combat insecurity, Somalia’s security agencies had encouraged businesses in Mogadishu to install security cameras.

However, some shop owners reported receiving anonymous calls from individuals claiming to be associated with al-Shabab, a militant group, warning them against installing the cameras.

The militants allegedly feared that the presence of security cameras would aid in identifying their members.

The ban on masks and weapons on public transport is part of the ongoing efforts by the Banadir Regional Authority to maintain security and mitigate potential threats within Mogadishu.

It reflects a comprehensive approach to address security concerns and ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.

