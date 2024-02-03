Minister of Planning holds discussions with top officials of the United Nations to discuss relocation of UN agencies to Somalia

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebene has on Thursday held a consultative meeting the United Nations Country Team, led by Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General George Conway.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu discussed various issues including the relocation of UN agencies to Somalia and collaboration on developing the National Development Plan NDP-10.

They also deliberated the smooth handover process outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding for The Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit – Somalia (FSNAU).

The impact of frequent climatic shocks and the efforts of the government and partners to strengthen resilience were also prominently featured in the discussions.

The Director General of the Ministry of planning Mohamed Shire and senior officials from both sides were in attendance at the meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

