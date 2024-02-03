Minister of Environment meets UNDP officials to deliberate on bolstering collaborative efforts on climate change

Somalia’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi on Saturday held meeting with representatives from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Somalia.

The discussion between the two sides discussed pivotal issues of mutual importance to both sides including to expedite and bolstering the collaborative strategies on environmental and climate change issues for the year 2024.

The meeting also focused on discussions on imminent priority actions and key areas of concentration.

Al-Makhzoumi thanked the UNDP officials for the meeting, expressing Somali government unwavering commitment to preserving the environment and dealings with the factors thar cause climate change in the Horn of Africa Nation.

She pledged the undertaking by Somalia to abolishing the use of single use plastic bags which is one of the main contributors to climate change and urged the UN body mandate with development programmes to support the government course to bringing an alternative solution to the use of the bags.

Somalia government through a decree issued by the Ministry of Environment On Thursday announced the banning of single use plastic bags in efforts aimed at preserving the environment and curtailing their effects of the non- biodegradable packaging material on the environment.

The East African country joined other African countries like Rwanda and Kenya in banning single-use plastics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

