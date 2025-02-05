The Chief Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Court of Somalia, Baashe Yusuf Ahmed, on Tuesday hosted a distinguished high level delegation from the Ministry of Justice and Judiciary of Egypt in a crucial meeting aimed at enhancing judicial cooperation between the two countries.

The high-level discussions, which took place at the Chairman’s office, focused on strategies for mutual collaboration in key areas including judicial training, the exchange of expertise, and the modernization of judicial systems.

The meeting was attended by several prominent figures from Somalia’s judicial sector, including the Chairman of the Appeals Court of the Banaadir region, the Chairman of the Banaadir Regional Court, and other key officials from the country’s judiciary institutions.

This gathering marked a significant step in strengthening ties between Somalia and Egypt in the field of justice and legal reforms.

Chief Justice Baashe emphasized the longstanding and deep-rooted relationship between the two nations, noting that this shared history of cooperation would serve as a foundation for advancing mutual interests in the judicial field.

He reiterated that both Somalia and Egypt are committed to furthering their collaboration to develop and modernize their judicial systems. Central to these efforts will be the continuous exchange of knowledge, training, and best practices between the two countries’ judiciary institutions.

The Egyptian delegation expressed their sincere gratitude for the warm welcome extended to them during their visit to Somalia.

They acknowledged the notable progress that Somalia’s judiciary has made over recent years, despite challenges.

Furthermore, the delegation affirmed their readiness to work closely with Somali officials in driving forward the modernization of judicial systems in both nations, with a focus on strengthening the rule of law and enhancing the capacity of legal institutions.

This meeting represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing partnership between Somalia and Egypt in the realm of justice and governance, with both countries aiming to build a more robust and efficient legal framework for their citizens.