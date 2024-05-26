The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi welcomed Amb. Mohamed Bamba, Director-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Regional Office in Somalia.

The discussions in Mogadishu focused wide range of important items notably on enhancing cooperation on security and humanitarian issues.

Minister Fiqi thanked the Director General of the OIC for the visit and highlighted the significance of fostering cooperation between the two institutions.

He emphasized the Somali government’s unflinching committment to regional peace and stability.

Amb. Bamba commended Somalia for its recent positive trajectory in various areas including security, fight against Al-Shabaab, debt relief and economic progress.

He committed the OIC’s unwavering support to Somalia’s urge for prosperity and development as it endeavours to overcome various challenges affiicting the Horn of Africa Nation primarily the decades long civil war that has crippled development and critical sectors and institutions.