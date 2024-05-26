African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) troops Battle Group XLI Commander, Col. Michael Walaka and local officials, on Friday paid a visit to Kamka Barakaca Marianguway IDP Camp in Barawe, South West State.

The main purpose of the visit by the officials were to assess and evaluate the living conditions for over 400 displaced persons, primarily women and children living in the camp.

According to a statement from ATMIS, Col. Walaka encouraged visits to the UPDF health facility and pledged to advocate for further medical support.

The Barawe District Commissioner, Sheikh Omar Abdi Shafaana, and Marianguway District Commissioner, Abdul Fatah Muhammed, commended ATMIS-UPDF’s collaboration and appealed for additional humanitarian help.

On a different development , Col. Dismas Hakizimana has Friday taken over as the ATMIS Deputy Burundi Contingent Commander.

Hakizimana succeeded Col. Oscar Hatungimana, who recently took command of Sector 5, April 29.

Col. Hakizimana, former BNDF Logistics Brigade Commander brings a wealth of experience, having served in various positions in ATMIS, including Battalion and Deputy Battle Group Commander.

Speaking at the hand over ceremony, Col. Hakizimana pledged to build on Col. Hatungimana’s work and ensure the continued success of ATMIS operations in Somalia.

Burundi is among countries contributing peace keeping troops to Somalia.

The Burundi contingent is the second largest within ATMIS with 5,432 troops.

The country was also the second to deploy troops into Somalia, its first soldiers having arrived in Mogadishu in December 2007.