Mayor of Mogadishu lays foundation stone for Vvital Via Liberia road in the capital

The Governor of Banadir Region and the Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale (Madaale), have laid the foundation stone for the Via Liberia Road that connects the shaqaalaha and the 21 October Road in Waberi District, which is crucial for social and business traffic in the Capital.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by the Deputy Commissioner of General Affairs of Banadir Region, the Governor of Waberi District, directors, elders, and women of the district. The Via Liberia Road, which is part of the “Build Your Country with One Dollar” program, is a joint initiative between the local government and the public to develop Mogadishu.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony, Governor Yusuf Hussein Jimale emphasized the importance of this road for the traffic of the capital. He called on the people of the district to protect the construction of this road and ensure that it is completed on time.

Mayor Madaale expressed his gratitude to the people of the district for their support and commitment to the development of Mogadishu. He also called on the public to continue working together with the local government to ensure that the city continues to progress.

The Via Liberia Road is one of the key infrastructure projects in the city, as it connects two vital areas of the capital, the shaqaalaha and the 21 October Road in Waberi District. The road will provide a much-needed link between the residential and commercial areas of the city, making it easier for people and businesses to move around.

The construction of this road is part of the broader efforts by the local government to improve the infrastructure of the city and promote economic growth. The “Build Your Country with One Dollar” program is a testament to the commitment of the local government to involve the public in the development of the city.

The Via Liberia Road is expected to be completed within the set timeline, and it will serve as a crucial infrastructure for social and business traffic in the Capital. Its completion will not only enhance the connectivity of the city but also create job opportunities and boost economic growth in the region.

In conclusion, the laying of the foundation stone for the Via Liberia Road marks a significant milestone in the development of Mogadishu. The joint efforts of the local government and the public demonstrate the commitment to the growth and progress of the city.

