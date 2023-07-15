Kenya’s Defence Cabinet Secretary Duale urges collaboration to tackle Al-Shabaab threat on border

In a bid to address the growing concern of security threats along the Kenya-Somalia border, Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led a delegation of top security agents from northern Kenya to engage in a consultative meeting with leaders and locals residing in Diff, Gherille, Konton, and Kotulo areas in Wajir County.

The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss strategies for countering the activities of the notorious Al-Shabaab militia.

During the separate gatherings, CS Duale stressed the pressing need for concerted efforts in sharing intelligence to effectively neutralize the operations of the terrorist group.

He emphatically stated, “The outlawed militia shall find no refuge in Kenya once they are expelled from Somalia, and we are committed to tracking them down and degrading their infrastructure within Somalia.”

Recognizing the importance of unity and collaboration, the Defence Cabinet Secretary called upon leaders and community elders to work hand-in-hand with security agencies and proactively volunteer information that could aid in curbing the incessant attacks orchestrated by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

He extended his appreciation to the top security commanders stationed along the porous border, commending their diligent efforts in safeguarding the region.

Furthermore, CS Duale declared that the government has initiated an all-out war against Al-Shabaab, which has been wreaking havoc within the country’s borders as well as in Somalia itself.



“I unequivocally affirm that the government has launched a comprehensive offensive against Al-Shabaab, both along our borders and within Somalia,” stated Duale, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism.

The recent surge in attacks by Al-Shabaab has prompted the government to take decisive action to secure the regions bordering Somalia.

This proactive approach seeks to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people residing in these vulnerable areas. It underscores the government’s determination to protect its citizens, restore peace, and stabilize the border regions.

As the ongoing battle against terrorism intensifies, it is crucial for all stakeholders to join forces and actively contribute to the collective security efforts.

Through unwavering cooperation between the public and security agencies, it is believed that a sustainable solution can be achieved in neutralizing the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and ensuring the safety of Kenya’s borders.

The Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s call for collaborative action against the Al-Shabaab menace signals a new era in combatting terrorism.

