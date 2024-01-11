Massive Demonstration in Mogadishu Protests Ethiopian Encroachment on Somali Sea

Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, is witnessing a large-scale demonstration today as thousands of citizens and government officials gather to protest against Ethiopia’s encroachment on the Somali Sea.

The demonstration, which commenced at the KM4 intersection, resonates with strong sentiments against Ethiopia’s perceived violation of Somalia’s territorial sovereignty.

The protesters are vociferously expressing their opposition to Ethiopia’s actions and demanding that Somalia’s maritime boundaries be respected. To ensure the safety and orderliness of the demonstration, the Somali government has closed major roads in Mogadishu, deploying security forces throughout the city.

In response to the Somali government’s call for a protest, educational institutions and businesses have been closed to allow individuals to participate in the demonstration. The Minister of Interior Affairs of Somalia issued a statement urging the people of Mogadishu to join the protest, emphasizing the importance of road closures and widespread participation.

This demonstration follows a previous protest in Mogadishu organized by the administration of the Banadir region, where the people expressed their dissatisfaction with the maritime agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia. The agreement, signed by Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, grants Ethiopia access to 20 km of the Somali sea.

The agreement has sparked anger and concern among Somalis, who view it as a violation of their country’s territorial integrity and maritime rights. Somalia opposes any encroachment on its sea territory and asserts its right to exclusive control over its waters.

The Somali government and its supporters argue that the maritime agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia undermines the unity and sovereignty of Somalia as a whole. They maintain that any discussions or agreements concerning Somali waters should be conducted through the central government in Mogadishu.

