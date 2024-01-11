President Mohamud engages phone conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Wednesday evening held a phone call consultation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the call, the two sides discussed the importance of regional security and stability in the wake of the current diplomatic row between Somalia and Ethiopia over the latter’s attempt to infringe on the territorial integrity of the former following signing of controversial deal with Somaliland.

According to a statement from the United Nations Office in Somalia, Guterres expressed concerns on the recent Ethiopia – Somaliland red sea access signed in Addis Ababa on the beginning of the year.

The UN Secretary General reaffirmed the UN’s unwavering commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia and

“The Secretary-General spoke today with His Excellency, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, at his request. He took note of Somalia’s concern regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and “Somaliland” announced on 1 January. He recalled that the Security Council has repeatedly affirmed its respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia”, read a statement from UNSOM.

He called on all the parties to come to a peaceful and amicable resolution and refrain from any action that could escalate the situation further.

Somalia has termed the Memorandum of Understanding reached by the breakaway region leader Muse Bihi Abdi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as unlawful and enacted a law nullifying the agreement.

The international community have also reiterated calls for respect to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

