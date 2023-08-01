Landmine Explosion Wounds Government Soldier in Mogadishu’s Bulahubey Neighborhood

A government soldier was wounded in a landmine explosion on Tuesday morning in the Bulahubey neighborhood of Mogadishu. According to residents, the explosion targeted a vehicle carrying Somali government soldiers. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it is worth noting that al-Shabab is known to stage such attacks against government forces.

The wounded soldier was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The nature and extent of the soldier’s injuries are not yet known.

The Wadajir district administration has not yet commented on the explosion. However, the attack highlights the ongoing threat posed by al-Shabab to the stability and security of the Somali government.

Since August, government forces have been making significant progress against the militants, launching a major Somali-led campaign against al-Shabaab. This offensive has been regarded as the most effective in countering the terror group in the past 15 years.

Despite these gains, al-Shabab continues to carry out frequent attacks in the capital and other parts of the country. The group has been waging an insurgency against the government and its allies for over a decade, seeking to establish a strict form of Islamic rule in Somalia.

The use of landmines is a common tactic employed by al-Shabab in its attacks against government forces and civilians. The group has also carried out suicide bombings and assassinations, as well as targeted attacks against United Nations personnel and aid workers.

The continued violence poses a significant challenge to the Somali government, which has been working to establish stability and security in the country since the fall of the Siad Barre regime in 1991. While the government and its allies have made significant gains against al-Shabab in recent years, the group remains a persistent threat to peace and security in Somalia.

