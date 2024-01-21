Somali military conducts intensified security operations in Bay region

In efforts aimed at getting rid of the Al-Qaeda affiliate group Al-Shabab from the country, Somali National Army 47th battalion of the ground forces under the commandship of Ahmed Mohamednur (Ahmed Dhagey) conducted massive security operations in villages under Goof-Gadud Burey town in the Bay region of the South West State.

The operations mainly targeted areas such as Misgale, Warta, Kormar, Durow, and its environs.

Somali military officials said that Al-Shabab used the areas to recruit members and extort money from the unsuspecting locals who plied the roads to Bay and Bay regions.

This is not the first that government forces have carried out planned security operations against Al-Shabaab in the area.

On December 26th, last year , the SNA troops conducted a similar operations targeted at the localities of Saydheelow, Habxirow, Buurta Qod’qode, Calamka, Warta Dollar, and Weeley which were used as registering point’s by the insurgents.

The ongoing military operations and activities are part of the current efforts by the Somali Federal government to eradicate Al-Shabab restore peace and stability in areas which were largely controlled by the terror outfit for dozens of years.

Somalia Federal Government has vowed to continue conducting heightened operations against Al-Shabaab in efforts geared towards eliminating the extremists from the Horn of Africa Nation where they have been wreaking havoc for decades now.

