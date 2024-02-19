Israeli-Owned El Al Airline Issues Navigation System Warning in Somali Airspace

El Al, the Israeli-owned airline, has revealed an incident involving interference with its navigation systems during a flight through Somali airspace. The affected flight was en route to Thailand when disruptions occurred in its radio connections.

In a statement carried by Ynet, El Al clarified that the disruptions were not specifically aimed at their planes and assured that it was not a security incident. Fortunately, the interference did not impact the continuation of the flight.

The incident comes at a time when Somaliland, a region seeking autonomy from Somalia, is facing accusations of creating confusion within the governance process of Somali airspace.

The political dynamics surrounding the region have contributed to a complex situation.

Last month, Somalia made headlines when it claimed to have turned back an “unauthorized” Ethiopian plane that had entered Somali airspace on its way to Somaliland.

This incident has shed light on the challenges faced by Somalia in maintaining control over its airspace and managing competing interests.

El Al’s statement shed further light on the disruptions experienced by flights passing over Somalia.

The airline revealed that it had been alerted by the local government about the potential for radio connection disruptions. However, El Al emphasized that these disruptions were not specifically targeted at their planes and did not pose a direct security threat. Most importantly, the interference did not impact the continuation of the flight, ensuring the safety and well-being of the passengers.

While El Al has stated that the interference did not compromise the security of its aircraft, the incident raises concerns about the vulnerability of navigation systems when operating in certain airspace.

