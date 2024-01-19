UN contracted cargo plane crash lands in El- Barde district, South West State

United Nations contracted cargo plane on Thursday crash- landed while in El-Barde airstrip in Somalia’s South West regional State resulting in fatality of a passenger and leaving another one injured.

In a statement, United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia clarified that the aircraft was carrying humanitarian supplies for the World Food Programme when it veered off the runway and crashed.

“The United Nations in Somalia expresses its condolence to the family and colleagues of the victim, and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured”, read the statement in part.

The United Nations said that it is closely working with the contracted airline company and federal and South West State administration to look in to the incident.

By the time of publishing this report, neither the UN nor South West State regional government provided details of the casualties.

This development comes barely a week after another United Nations-contracted plane accidentally landed at location near Wisil district between Mudug and Galgaduud border regions in Galmudug State.

According to the UN and local authorities, the aircraft flew from Beledweyne town in Hiraan region, Hirshabelle State and was en route to Wisil town when the incident happened.

The plane was as per reports carrying military machinery and lethal weapons for the Somali National Army stationed in the area.

No comments were available from the Somali Federal government and the United Nations on the fate of the helicopter captured by the Al-Shabab insurgent.

However, this is not the first time that a UN leased has crashed landed in Al-Shabab territory, nearly six years ago a UN aircraft landed at Awdheegle town in Lower Shabelle region and no furthermore details have been provided of the whereabouts of the plane up to now.

