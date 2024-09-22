Hirshabelle police arrested five suspected bandits in a security operation on Saturday along the Jowhar-Bal’ad road in the Middle Shabelle region. The suspects were reportedly caught attempting to rob civilians traveling on the busy road, which has seen an uptick in criminal activity in recent months.

According to police officials, the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to secure the area and protect the public from banditry and other forms of lawlessness. “We have apprehended bandits who were harassing the public and recovered stolen items,” said a Hirshabelle police officer, adding that the suspects will face legal prosecution.

This operation comes amid growing concerns over the safety of key routes in the Middle Shabelle region, particularly the road connecting Jowhar and Balad districts. The stretch has been notorious for armed groups targeting civilians, contributing to a heightened sense of insecurity in the region. Local residents have reported an increase in robberies, with bandits using roadblocks and ambush tactics to extort money and valuables from travellers.

The Hirshabelle regional administration has ramped up security measures in response to these threats. Authorities have pledged to continue similar operations to curb the rise in criminal activity and ensure the safety of both local residents and travellers.

“We will not tolerate any form of criminal behaviour along this road. Our operations will continue until the area is fully secure,” the police officer vowed. He also encouraged local communities to cooperate with security forces by reporting suspicious activities and providing information to help prevent future attacks.

The Jowhar-Bal’ad road, a vital transportation route in the Middle Shabelle region, serves as a key link between the agricultural districts and urban centres. However, the increasing threat of banditry has hindered the movement of goods and people, causing disruptions in trade and daily life. As such, restoring security along this route is seen as critical to the region’s stability and economic recovery.

Hirshabelle’s security forces have coordinated with local leaders to strengthen security across the region. These efforts are part of a broader campaign aimed at reducing crime and improving law enforcement in Somalia’s Federal Member States.