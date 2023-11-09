Kenya bids farewell to Somalia’s ambassador to Kenya

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya on Tuesday, the Kenyan government bid farewell to Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan).

The event was attended by Dr. Abraham Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, along with other dignitaries and members of the Kenyan diplomatic corps.

During the ceremony, Cabinet Secretary Sing’Oei expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Tarsan’s relentless efforts in enhancing the bilateral relations between Kenya and Somalia. Sing’Oei acknowledged the role played by Ambassador Tarsan in fostering cooperation and understanding between the two neighboring countries.

Ambassador Tarsan, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the Kenyan government for their support and assistance, which greatly contributed to the success of his work and stay in Kenya. He also extended his appreciation to his colleagues and staff for their dedication and the positive impact they made during his tenure.

Having served as Somalia’s ambassador to Kenya since 2018, Ambassador Tarsan played a pivotal role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. His diplomatic efforts were aimed at promoting dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding, with a focus on areas of common interest and shared challenges.

Throughout his tenure, Ambassador Tarsan actively advocated for peace and stability in East Africa and the Horn of Africa.



He recognized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing common security threats, fostering economic development, and promoting harmonious relations among neighboring countries.

