Galmudug State Leader Ahmed Qoor Qoor appeals to lawmakers from the region to champion for the NCC meeting outcome

Galmudug State President Ahmed Abdi Qoor Qoor has on Thursday held meeting with Members of both Houses of the Federal Parliament in Mogadishu.

They discussed raft of issues including the current security and political situation.

Qoor Qoor briefed the members about his government agenda in implementing development projects in the regional State.

He highlighted the need for concerted effort to address the challenges facing the region especially the current flood situation that the Horn of Africa Nation is grappling with following heavy torrential that have been pounding the country.

The regional State leader also underscored his government efforts to eradicating Al-Shabab militant group that has been causing destability in the region.

Furthermore, Qoor Qoor urged the lawmakers to advocate for the recent National Consultative Council meeting outcome that endorsed A range of critical issues pertinent to the Nation including the universal suffrage elections.

Galmudug State is among the Federal States in Somalia that has been under the mercy of Al-Shabab for long which stagnated development.

However, successive operations conducted by the Somali National Army backed by local fighters have borne fruits with the capture of several strategic town from the grip of the Islamist group.

