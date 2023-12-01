President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Dubai for the UN Climate conference

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday arrived in Dubai , the United Arab Emirates take part in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)

The World conference which kicked off on November 27 is set to conclude on December 8 gathers leaders from across the globe will seek to endorse the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and to enhance the global response to the threat of climate change.

President Mohamud will present to the UN Climate conference attendees, the negative impact that climate has caused to the Somali people who are gripped by severe humanitarian situation sparked by the El-Nino weather phenomenon.

The President is also to call for international humanitarian support to help the millions of families who have been ravaged by the torrential rains that has devastated homes and lives.

On the sideline of the conference, the Head State is scheduled to hold meetings with other world leaders in a bid to bolster the cooperation between the East African Nation and the countries from Worldwide.

