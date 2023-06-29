Former Hiran governor declines Mogadishu talks invitation :Somalia

Just days after the anti-Alshabaab crusader was fired by HirShabelle leader Ali Gudlawe Hussein for mysterious reasons amid the ongoing crackdown against Al-Shabaab, former Hiiraan Governor Ali Jeyte Osman rejected talks with the federal government of Somalia. Jeyte had been invited for talks by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud regarding the disputes in Hiiraan, but the self-declared leader of the “new” Hiiraan state downplayed the action. It is unclear why Ali Gudlawe Hussein, the regional director of HirShabelle, and Jeyte have been at odds. Speaking to the media, Jeyte called his dismissal “illegal” and vowed to work with the neighborhood to establish a new state in the Hiiraan region. According to experts, the most recent standoff may make it harder to combat Alshabaab in the region.

Anonymous sources told Dalsan TV , Jeyte might be weary of Mohamud’s actions after his potential embrace of a recently appointed local governor by the Gudlawe administration. However, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is eager to promote unity, with the fight against Al-Shabaab being one of the top priorities. Jeyte’s worries go beyond simple political posturing. According to reports, he also believes his rival is planning to have him arrested when he gets to Mogadishu. When Jeyte personally organized local militia to drive Al-Shabaab militants out of certain areas of HirShabelle, he gained notoriety for his audacity in doing so. He would typically be depicted wielding a weapon, taking command from the front and winning the respect of the populace.

