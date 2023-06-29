Somalia’s Hassan Sheikh receives Eid wishes from Djibouti , Qatar and Turkey

President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud spoke on the phone with Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, and President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti. The presidents congratulated President Mohamud and the Somali people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha during their discussions. In addition to expressing their support for the government and the unity of the Somali people, they reiterated their wishes for progress and prosperity.

President Mohamud emphasized the government’s initiatives to deepen ties with nations that supported Somalia during difficult times. The federal government of Somalia is receiving assistance from a number of countries , including Turkey, Qatar, and Djibouti, in order to rebuild the Somali army, which will take over for African Union troops as the country’s security force next year.Two more military bases were turned over by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Wednesday, bringing the total number of bases the Somali security forces have so far taken control of to four. In accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions 2628 and 2670, which call for ATMIS to gradually hand over security responsibilities to the Somali security forces, ATMIS is withdrawing 2,000 troops by the end of June.

Starting in August 2022, the Somali government launched a fresh offensive against Al-Shabaab, capitalising on mounting discontent with the Islamist insurgency, particularly among the politically dominant Hawiye clan. The operation has yielded the most comprehensive territorial gains since the mid-2010s, as soldiers fighting alongside clan militias dislodge Al-Shabaab militants from significant parts of central Somalia. Emboldened by clan backing and foreign support, Mogadishu now aims to send soldiers into Al-Shabaab’s southern strongholds. As it proceeds, it should bear in mind the need to consolidate its hold on places it has recaptured from the insurgency

