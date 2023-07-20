First trial of senior gov’t officials accused of corruption opens in Mogadishu

The trial of the first four senior government officials accused of corruption opened in Mogadishu on Thursday morning, marking a major milestone in the fight against corruption in Somalia.

The officials appeared at Banaadir Regional Court as the mention for their cases commenced. The trial comes as dozens of other officials are lined up for trial, some of whom have reportedly fled the country.

Abdullahi Mohamud Osoble, Director of Immigration at the Department of Immigration and Naturalisation, Umar Maallin Noor, Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs at Immigration and Naturalisation Department, Sabir Hassan Abdinur, the head of Visa Extension and Verification in the Foreign Division of the Immigration and Naturalisation, and Adan Mohamed Abdi, director of visa issuance in the Immigration and Naturalisation, are facing charges of corruption, abuse of power, and misappropriation of public funds.

The charges against the officials follow reports of widespread corruption in some government departments.

The Attorney General has named dozens of officials for corruption-related accusations, and there have been calls for a crackdown on corruption in Somalia’s government.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has urged those accused of corruption not to flee and has promised a fair trial.

The trial is being closely watched by Somalis who have long been disillusioned with their government’s inability to tackle corruption, which has been a major obstacle to the country’s development.

Despite Somalia’s progress in recent years, it remains one of the poorest countries in the world, and corruption has been a major impediment to its development. The government’s efforts to tackle corruption have been met with resistance, with some officials accused of using their positions to amass wealth at the expense of the Somali people.

As the trial continues, Somalis are hoping that it will mark the beginning of a new era of accountability and transparency in their government.

