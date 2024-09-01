By Abubakar Mohamed

Fahad Yasin has cut off his 10 years political ties with his former boss ex- President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo.

The former NISA chief and national security advisor who managed Farmaajo’s campaign that led him to Villa Somalia issued a statement on Sunday confirming that he had called it quits with the former Somalia head of state.

Yasin’s statement set out his decision to part ways with Farmaajo, reflecting on their deep political partnership and the various roles he has held over the years.

These roles, he noted, allowed him to contribute to the country’s governance and support Farmaajo’s leadership.

However, Yasin has now decided to step back from the political journey he once shared with Farmaajo, emphasizing his respect for their shared history while choosing not to delve into specific reasons for his decision.

“Starting today, September 1, 2024, Iwill no longer be involved in the political activities or the political journey of the former President, Mr. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo,” Yasin said, making it clear that he would not be participating in any upcoming political campaigns or elections with his former ally Farmaajo.

Yasin also indicated his plans to reach out to his political allies for consultations on new strategies and future directions, with an intention to lay out these plans at the appropriate time. This suggests that while Yasin is distancing himself from Farmaajo, he remains engaged in shaping the political future of Somalia.

Expressing his deep gratitude to Farmaajo for the trust and responsibilities he had been entrusted with during Farmaajo’s tenure, Yasin wished the former President well in his future endeavors.

He reassured the public that his decision is driven by a commitment to interests for the nation and free from personal ambitions. Yasin concluded by reiterating that his choice is aimed at serving the public interest.

Fahad Yasin’s departure from Farmaajo’s political camp is expected to have far- reaching implications for Somali politics as the nation approaches upcoming elections in 20 months time.

Fahad Yasin, a former Al Jazeera correspondent with strong ties to Qatar, is recognized for his effectiveness in electoral campaigning.

Although he did not specify which political camp he plans to align there are speculations that he is likely to back other political figures such as former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

These potential alliances could further re-shape the political dynamics in Somalia as the country moves towards its next election cycle.