Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali government has mandated that all ships operating within its waters must now fly the Somali flag.

This directive, announced by state-owned media SONNA, is part of a broader strategy to enhance national security and assert control over the waters that have long been plagued by illegal activities and regional tensions.

The Somali government’s latest order requires all vessels traversing Somali waters to fly the Somali flag. This move aims to strengthen the administration’s control over maritime activities and ensure that all ships adhere to national regulations.

The directive is also a response to increasing challenges related to maritime security and illegal fishing practices.

The order was officially announced on September 1, 2024. This initiative coincides with recent efforts by Somalia to secure maritime support from international partners, including a significant agreement with Turkey.

The regulation applies to all ships navigating the waters of Somalia, which include both the Indian Ocean coastline and the Gulf of Aden. Somali waters have historically faced difficulties in enforcement and security, contributing to widespread illegal fishing and piracy.

Somalia’s extensive coastline along the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden is a strategic asset but also a vulnerable area.

For years, the country’s maritime domain has been under threat from illegal fishing fleets that deplete local fish stocks and undermine economic stability. Additionally, piracy has been a significant issue, with Somali waters once being infamous for hijackings and ransom demands.

The Somali government has struggled with limited resources and capacity to effectively patrol and protect its waters.