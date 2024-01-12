European Union Special Envoy meets with Somalia President to deliberate on security transition and regional development

The President of the Republic of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday hosted a high level delegation led by European Special Representative to the Horn of Africa Annette Weber at his office in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

The two sides engaged discussed various issues plaguing the country and the region at large.

They also discussed the security situation in Somalia and the role of the European Union in the development of Somalia.

Bolstering the ongoing war against Al-Shabaab, and rebuilding and enhancing the capabilities of the Somali National Army also featured prominently in the discussion.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the President expressed gratitude to the Envoy for the EU’s continued unflinching support to Somalia in different fronts including humanitarian and security sector.

President Mohamud reaffirmed his administration commitment to further enhancing the cooperation with the EU and called for support from the European Union in combatting with terrorism and natural calamities.

The EU special representative in a statement posted on her X handle formerly Twitter, Weber thanked President Mohamud for the cordial reception adding that they deliberated on the security transition and regional development and furthering future partnerships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

