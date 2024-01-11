President Mohamud meets with Chinese Envoy to Somalia and discuss combatting against Al-Shabaab and bilateral cooperation

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday held meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao at the Presidential Palace, Villa Somalia in the capital Mogadishu.

The meeting between the two sides covered wide range of issues including strengthening bilateral and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude to the Chinese Envoy for the meeting, underscoring his government unwavering commitment to further advancing the multi-faceted cooperation between China and Somalia.

He highlighted the significance of closer cooperation in the fight against Al-Shabaab militant group who have wreaked havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Ambassador Shengchao on his part commended the President for the remarkable progress his government has recently made in different areas including counter – terrorism, debt relief and Somalia’s admission in to the East African Community regional bloc.

The Envoy pledged the Chinese government undertaking to supporting the federal government in its quest for State hood and the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Chinese government supports Somalia in various fronts primarily in the humanitarian, security and economic sectors and institutional reforms.

