Puntland State new Vice President assumes office in a hand over ceremony in Garowe town

Newly elected Puntland regional State Vice President has on Thursday taken over his new reign in a well orchestrated ceremony held at the region’s Presidential Palace in the capital, Garowe.

President Said Abdullahi Deni presided over the handing over ceremony which was attended by senior government officials, Judicial Council, Ministers, top security Presidential commanders , Presidential Directors and Advisors and other high ranking officials.

Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor took over the mantle from his predecessor Ahmed Karaash Osman who had held the post since 2019.

Karaash thanked President Deni and the council of ministers for the cordial working relations they fostered during his tenure and wished well for his successor and urged him to execute his duties efficiently.

On his part , the incoming Vice President thanked outgoing colleague for the remarkable work he has done for the regional State during his reign.

Eventually, President Deni who spoke at the event, expressed gratitude to his former Vice president for the remarkable leadership role and distinguished service he has demonstrated during their term and wished him in his future endeavours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

