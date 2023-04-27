EU launches 4.5 million euros project to bring stability to areas recently liberated from Al-Shabaab

The European Union has announced a new project worth 4.5 million euros that aims to bring stability to areas recently liberated by the forces of the Somali government from Al-Shabab militants in the regional states of Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West, and Jubbaland.

The launching event was held on Wednesday in Mogadishu and was attended by high-ranking officials from the Somali government and the European Union, as well as representatives from the regional states and the NIS Foundation.

The Rapid Nationwide Stabilization Project is expected to provide government services, including security, water, and reconciliation, to the people living in the recently liberated areas of the country. The project’s first phase will commence in Harardhere, Eldheer, Mahaas, Matabaan, Teedaan, Rage Cele, and Aden Yabal, all located in central Somalia’s Hirshabelle and Galmudug states.

In a statement at the launching event, Tiina Intelmann, the European Union Ambassador to Somalia, reiterated the EU’s commitment to being a friend and ally of Somalia. The project demonstrates the EU’s strong support for the Somali government’s efforts to consolidate peace, security, and development in the country.

This new initiative comes as the Somali-led offensive against Al-Shabab has gained momentum, with significant gains being made in central and southern Somalia.

The increased capability and progress of the Somali National Army to capture major towns and districts from the militants has been supported by the United States and Turkey.

As a force multiplier, the involvement of local clan militias and international

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

