Ethiopia Stresses Maritime Agreement with Somaliland Vital for National Security, Citing Water Access

The Ethiopian government has provided further details regarding the maritime agreement it reached with Somaliland and has presented a compelling rationale for its pursuit of access to Somaliland waters.

Redwan Hussain, the security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, emphasized that securing access to the waterways is crucial for the well-being of millions of Ethiopians and plays a vital role in regional peace and security.

According to Redwan Hussain, Ethiopia’s survival and safety depend on access to the waterway outlined in the agreement.

“Ethiopia cannot survive without access to this waterway; it is our top priority for safety and also plays a critical role in the peace and security of the region. We cannot underestimate its significance.” He stated,

He further emphasized that the waterway would contribute to Ethiopia’s economic and social development without causing harm to any party.

While Ethiopia faces criticism for its agreement with Somaliland, it appears unmoved by international calls for reconsideration.

In contrast, the Federal Government of Somalia has taken a firm stance in defending its territorial integrity, garnering diplomatic support and ultimately nullifying the agreement between President Muse Bihi of Somaliland and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

