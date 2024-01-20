U.S reiterates Somaliland is part of Somalia and calls for respect to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

U.S Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Mike Hammer on Friday reaffirmed Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity.

The Envoy who was speaking at the 42nd IGAD Exta-ordinary Summit held in Kampala on Friday, reiterated the U.S position recognizing Somaliland as a part of Somalia’s territory.

” The United States recognizes the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, which includes Somaliland. We believe the status of Somaliland is an issue for Somalis, including Somalilanders, to decide”, he said.

He expressed concern over the escalating diplomatic tension between Somalia and Ethiopia over Red sea deal saying it could gave an avenue for Al-Shabab to regroup and resurge again.

“We are particularly concerned that the increase in tensions over the Memorandum of Understanding threatens to disrupt the fight that Somalis, along with Africans and regional and international partners – including the United States – are waging against al-Shabaab. …We urge [Somalia and Ethiopia] to avoid precipitous actions… that could create opportunities for al-Shabaab to expand its reach…”, he added.

Ambassador Hammer emphasized the significance of resolving the current row between the two neighbouring in a amicable and diplomatic manner.

His call comes amid hardening hardline stances between Somalia government and Ethiopia on the Memorandum of Understanding reached in January 1st by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland leader Muse Bihi Abdi granting sn access to the Red sea.

Somalia has rejected the agreement saying it is a blatant violation of the principle of the United Nations and the African Union establishing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries to be upheld.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have both sounded strong warning to Ethiopia against its attempts to infringe on the independence and territorial integrity of Somalia saying it could potentially lead to sparking s catastrophy of monumental effects.

