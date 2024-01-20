President Mohamud arrives in Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart amid escalating diplomatic tension with Ethiopia

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Friday arrived in Cairo, Egypt after receiving official invitation from President Abdelfattah Elsisi Al-Sisi last week

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the two Heads of States are expected to engage discussions in wide range of pivotal issues plaguing the Horn of Africa region.

Both sides are also scheduled to deliberate on ways of strengthening the existing bilateral and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Egypt is among the countries that have reaffirmed the respect for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity following controversial deal signed between Ethiopia and the secessionist region of Somaliland in Addis Ababa on January 1st.

The Memorandum of Understanding paves way for the landlocked Ethiopia to acquire a 20 kilometres street along the Red sea and establish a naval base.

However, Somalia government has vehemently dismissed the deal terming illegal and unworkable and called on Ethiopia to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

The International community has voiced concern over the agreement citing it as an avenue for creating regional stability and dismantling the gains made against terrorism.

