The governments of Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have signed an agreement titled “Promoting peace and stability on the border between Kenya and Somalia and Ethiopia.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MFAE) has stated that the objective of the agreement is to enhance the resilience of communities residing along the border between Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia to prevent the spread of violent extremism.

The signing of this agreement, although resulting in strong condemnation, was carried out in a different context and with a lower profile compared to the one previously signed between the leaders of Ethiopia and Somaliland.

It is worth noting that this agreement is of lower than the agreement between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and President Muse Bihi of Somaliland.

Ambassador Jemaludin, the Deputy Director-General of the African Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed the agreement on behalf of Ethiopia. The British Ambassador to Ethiopia, Ambassador Darren Welch, represented the UK government and signed the agreement during a ceremony held at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

”Ethiopia and the United Kingdom signed this morning an MoU to enhance peace and stability in the Kenya-Somalia-Ethiopia border areas. The MOU aims to boost the resilience of communities across the Ethiopia-Kenya-Somali borders to the drivers of violent extremism.” the The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said in a brief statement.

It is important to clarify that although the agreement encompasses the borders of Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia, Kenya was not a party to the agreement. However, Kenya and Ethiopia recently signed a separate agreement earlier this week. Somalia is not included in the agreement between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom. In a troubling development earlier this month, at least six Ethiopians were tragically killed in the border town of Balad Hawo, situated between Ethiopia and Somalia. This act of violence was purportedly carried out in retaliation against the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The signing of this agreement between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom highlights their mutual commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region. By focusing on enhancing the resilience of communities living along the border, both countries aim to address the underlying factors that contribute to violent extremism and create conditions for lasting peace.

While the exclusion of Somalia from the agreement raises questions about the involvement of all stakeholders, including neighbouring countries, it is essential for regional actors to engage in constructive dialogue and collaboration to ensure comprehensive and inclusive solutions to the complex security challenges in the region.

