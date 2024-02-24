Cuba & Somalia Cooperate to Clarify Status of Kidnapped Cuban Doctors in Kenya-Somalia Border Incident

Cuba and Somalia are collaborating to shed light on the current situation of Cuban doctors Assel Herrera and Landy Rodríguez, who were kidnapped in 2019 on the border between Somalia and Kenya.

The partnership aims to establish the whereabouts of the doctors and clarify their status.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, engaged in a telephone conversation with his Somali counterpart, Ali Mohamed Omar, underscoring the importance of cooperation in resolving the case.

The authorities in Cuba are actively pursuing extensive measures to determine the fate of the kidnapped doctors, despite unconfirmed reports suggesting their demise in a bombing allegedly carried out by the United States Army on February 15.

Rodríguez expressed gratitude via social media to Kenyan President William Ruto for his interest and support in efforts to uncover the truth surrounding the incident. He noted the prompt reception given to Esteban Lazo, President of the Cuban parliament and Special Envoy of the Cuban government, during his visit to Kenya.

Lazo’s mission was to gather critical information related to the abduction of Assel Herrera Correa and Landy Rodríguez Hernández.

The doctors were taken captive in 2019 by the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab while providing healthcare assistance. Unconfirmed reports have suggested that the doctors may have lost their lives during a bombing carried out by the United States African Command (Africom) on Al-Shabaab positions in the town of Dilib, Somalia.

Cuba has assigned the utmost priority to these efforts and is committed to pursuing every possible avenue to confirm the situation of the kidnapped doctors.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently released a statement affirming their determination to continue the search until all possibilities have been exhausted.

