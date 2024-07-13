Egypt’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Badr Abdel-Aty, embarked on a high-profile visit to Djibouti and Somalia on Friday.

Accompanied by the Minister of Civil Aviation, Sameh El Hafny, and representatives from various Egyptian authorities, Abdel-Aty’s trip marked the inaugural flights of the Egyptian national carrier, EgyptAir, connecting Cairo directly with Djibouti and Mogadishu.

The visit highlights Egypt’s strategic intent to strengthen its ties with the Horn of Africa, a region of growing geopolitical importance. Abdel-Aty’s packed agenda included discussions with his Djiboutian counterpart, Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.

From Djibouti, the Egyptian delegation travelled to Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, where Abdel-Aty held consultations and a joint press conference with his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moalim Faki. The talks focused on ways to bolster cooperation between Egypt and Somalia, as well as coordination on several priority issues in the region.

The inauguration of the direct flight routes between Egypt, Djibouti, and Somalia is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and ties between the three countries, according to Ahmed Abu Zeid, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman.

“The inauguration of this direct flight line comes within the framework of the keenness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and ties between the peoples of the three countries, and in a way that reflects the specificity, history, and depth of the relations between them,” Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The visit by the Egyptian delegation, which included high-ranking officials from the civil aviation sector, emphasises the multifaceted nature of the diplomatic engagement.

The expansion of air connectivity is expected to facilitate increased economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges between the nations, further solidifying their regional ties.

The timing of the Egyptian delegation’s visit is particularly noteworthy, as the Horn of Africa continues to grapple with complex geopolitical dynamics. The region has witnessed heightened tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia, with the unresolved status of the self-declared state of Somaliland adding further complexity to the regional landscape.

By strengthening its diplomatic and economic ties with Djibouti and Somalia, Egypt is positioning itself as a key player in the intricate web of regional alliances and power dynamics. The direct flight routes and the high-level engagement between the Egyptian and Somali/Djiboutian officials signal Cairo’s intent to expand its influence and deepen its footprint in the strategically important Horn of Africa.