East African Community (EAC) Embraces Somalia’s Application for Membership in Regional Bloc

In a historic move, the leaders of the East African Community (EAC) member states have formally embraced the report of the Special Committee on the verification of Somalia’s application to join the regional bloc. The decision was made during the 21st Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State held in Bujumbura, Burundi on Wednesday.

The approval marks a significant step towards Somalia’s formal admission to the EAC, a process that has been in the works for several years. The heads of state have directed the EAC Secretariat and Council to initiate the necessary technical processes to integrate Somalia into the regional body officially.

The decision to embrace Somalia’s application was met with widespread praise, with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud lauding the move as a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen its regional ties and promote economic growth.

The EAC is a regional intergovernmental organization established in 2000 with the aim of promoting economic integration and cooperation among its member states. The current members of the EAC include Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Somalia’s application for membership in the EAC was first submitted in 2012, but progress towards formal admission has been slow due to a range of political and technical challenges. However, the recent approval by the EAC heads of state signals a renewed commitment to move forward with the integration process.

The move is expected to bring significant benefits to Somalia, including increased access to regional markets, greater opportunities for trade and investment, and enhanced regional cooperation in areas such as security and infrastructure development.

As Somalia prepares to join the EAC, the country’s leaders have expressed their commitment to working closely with their regional counterparts to promote economic growth and regional stability. The EAC’s decision to embrace Somalia’s application is a positive step towards achieving these goals and strengthening ties between the member states of the regional bloc.

