Somalia: President Mohamud arrives in Turkey for Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud landed in Ankara on Friday night to attend President Rajab Dayib Erdogan’s swearing in ceremony on Saturday.

President Mohamud is scheduled to meet separately with President Erdogan during his visit, with the main objective of strengthening the ties between the two countries.

Following a phone call on Wednesday to congratulate President Erdogan on his re-election, President Mohamed reaffirmed the Somali government’s commitment to fostering strong bilateral ties and expressed a desire to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders’ meeting, according to the Somali government, will give them a chance to discuss ways to expand their cooperation and solidify their long-standing alliance with Turkey.

The importance of diplomatic engagement and mutual understanding between the two countries is demonstrated by President Mohamud’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony and subsequent discussions with President Erdogan.

The conversations’ main goals are to deepen friendships and look into opportunities for collaborative projects that advance the development and prosperity of both Somalia and Turkey.

At 1400 local time, Erdogan will take the oath in front of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and officially begin his new term.

High-level officials from 78 countries will attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony Saturday.

He will receive his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Devlet Bahceli.

After the ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anıtkabir at 1500 and attend the Inauguration Ceremony at the Presidential Complex at 1700.

Erdogan will host guests at a dinner at the Cankaya Palaca, the former home of Turkish presidents, after the ceremony at around 1900 local time.

He is expected to announce his Cabinet after dinner.

Erdogan won a presidential runoff election last Sunday with 52.18% of the vote. Opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.82%, according to final results released by the country’s Supreme Election Council.

