EAC leaders convene in Arusha amidst impending Somalia membership

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is attending a meeting of the East African Community (EAC) in Arusha, Tanzania, where decisions are expected on the Somali government’s membership request.

Arriving in Arusha on Thursday, President Mohamud will meet on the sidelines with leaders of the region to talk about the potential economic opportunities and resources for the Somali as well as their hard work and dynamism.

In August of last year, East African Community (EAC) Secretary-General Peter Mathuki stressed during a press conference in Arusha, Tanzania, that Somalia had made a significant advancement toward joining the bloc as its eighth member.

The EAC is a common market intergovernmental organization that was first formed in 1967, it dissolved ten years after but re-established in 1999. Somalia previously showed an interest in joining the EAC in 2012, but this application was turned down. Both applications have been initiated by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who assumed office for the second time in May 2022 as the 10th president having served as the 8th president of the country previously

A number of benefits are expected to arise from Somalia’s membership in this prestigious regional organization in the fieldsof diplomacy, social integration, communication, trade, economy, and education, among other things.



