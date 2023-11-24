Somalia names new Ambassador to Kenya to boost collaboration between the two countries

Somalia Federal Government has appointed a new Ambassador to Kenya following the conclusion of tenure of duty of Ambassador Mohamud Ahmed Nur (Tarsan), who had served as Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya since 2018.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud named Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle as the new envoy to Kenya.

The appointment of the new Ambassador is according to different quarters set to improve the diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two countries which severed for a while during the regime of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Kenya Foreign Affairs Ministry had earlier this month bade farewell to the former ambassador Tarsan in a ceremony held in the capital Nairobi.

Similarly, President William Ruto bade farewell to Tarsan at State House Nairobi where he appreciated and underscored the significant contribution by Ambassador Tarsan towards the boosting of cooperation between Kenya and Somalia.

Kenya and Somalia have good working relationship with the two Nations having a strong collaboration on Defence, security and bilateral relations.

Kenya is among countries contributing to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ATMIS which has helped maintained peace in the Horn of Africa Nation which is recovering from decades of civil war and Al-Shabab insurgency.

