Djibouti’s government is set to offer Ethiopia exclusive access to a new port in a bid to defuse rising tensions in the Horn of Africa.

The diplomatic friction between Ethiopia and Somalia, sparked by Ethiopia’s desire for a direct route to the sea through Somaliland, has escalated in recent months, threatening the region’s stability. Djibouti’s intervention could be a critical step in preventing further conflict.

In January, Ethiopia provoked a diplomatic crisis when it proposed recognizing Somaliland as an independent state in exchange for access to a harbor on the Gulf of Aden. Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, remains unrecognized by any country, with Somalia insisting that the region is an integral part of its territory. Ethiopia’s proposal was met with strong opposition from Somalia, straining relations between the two nations.

Djibouti, which shares borders with both Ethiopia and Somaliland, is now stepping in to offer Ethiopia an alternative solution. According to Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, the country is “on the verge of proposing” an exclusive deal that would grant Ethiopia 100% management rights over a new port in Tadjoura, located on Djibouti’s northern coast along the Gulf of Aden. The offer, revealed in an interview with the BBC, is part of a broader strategy by Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh to open dialogue and prevent further escalation in the region.

“We are offering 100% management for a port in the north, a new corridor that is already built,” Youssouf said. He emphasized that Djibouti, despite being a stable and secure country, is deeply concerned about the growing tensions in the Horn of Africa. The strategic move aims to provide Ethiopia with the sea access it seeks while avoiding a potential conflict over Somaliland.

The stakes are high for Djibouti, a nation of strategic importance due to its location at the crossroads of major international shipping lanes. The country lies at the juncture of the Red Sea, the Suez Canal, and the Gulf of Aden, making it a vital hub for global trade. Any instability in the region could have severe consequences for Djibouti’s security and economy, prompting its leadership to take proactive measures.

Meanwhile, the situation between Ethiopia and Somalia has continued to deteriorate. Earlier this month, Somalia signed a military cooperation pact with Egypt, further complicating the regional dynamics. Egypt, which has its own contentious issues with Ethiopia over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River, has begun supplying arms to Somalia and has agreed to provide military training to Somali troops.

The involvement of Egypt in Somalia’s military affairs has raised alarms in Somaliland, which warned that Egypt’s actions could destabilize the entire region. In a statement released on Thursday, Somaliland cautioned that the military assistance from Egypt could have “far-reaching and catastrophic consequences,” urging the international community to condemn the move.

The brewing conflict has historical roots that date back decades. Somaliland’s quest for international recognition has been a point of contention since it broke away from Somalia in 1991 following a brutal civil war.

Despite its relative stability and functioning government, Somaliland has struggled to gain formal recognition, leaving it in a state of limbo on the international stage.

Ethiopia’s recent proposal to recognize Somaliland was a bold move that could have altered the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa, but it also risked igniting a wider conflict.

Djiboutian President Guelleh’s diplomatic efforts come at a crucial time. He plans to meet with regional leaders at the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing to discuss the issue and seek a peaceful resolution.