Devastating fire engulfs Dervish Market in Beledweyne, Hiiraan Region

On Sunday night, a massive fire tore through significant portions of the Dervish market in Beledweyne town, located in the Hiiraan region.

The inferno rapidly engulfed the market, causing extensive damage to property and leaving many low-income individuals devastated by their losses. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported during the incident.

Local officials confirmed that the fire spread rapidly, posing a significant challenge to containment efforts. However, despite the lack of formal firefighting resources in Beledweyne, determined residents and commercial entities rallied together to combat the blaze. Tankers provided by commercial companies and water sourced from nearby villages were instrumental in extinguishing the flames.

A resident who actively participated in the firefighting efforts expressed the community’s resourcefulness and resilience, stating,

“We did not receive any fire extinguishers; we extinguished the fire using tankers sent by commercial companies and water taken from nearby villages. We have been valiantly combating the fire since morning.”

Their heroic efforts were crucial in preventing the loss of lives and potentially limiting the extent of the destruction.

The cause of the fire that ravaged the Dervish market remains uncertain, prompting the local administration to launch a thorough investigation.

