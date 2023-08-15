Gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh, Nairobi claims one life & injures three others

A devastating gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh, Nairobi on Monday resulted in the loss of one life and left three others injured.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 pm, and amidst the chaos, a middle-aged woman tragically lost her life after being struck by debris while fleeing the scene. The explosion caused significant damage to a residential property, leading to shattered doors, damaged windows, and displaced household items, leaving residents in shock and disbelief.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the incident, rushing the injured individuals to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The victims suffered multiple injuries as a result of the blast, and their condition is being closely monitored by medical professionals. Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Eyewitness accounts from residents in the area described the blast as immensely powerful, resonating across significant distances due to the extensive damage inflicted upon one of the houses.

The force of the explosion not only shattered doors and windows but also caused household items to be upturned, reflecting the intensity of the incident.

Nairobi Police Boss, Adamson Bungei, revealed that preliminary findings indicate a gas leak as the probable cause of the explosion. According to Bungei, it appears that someone inadvertently left a gas source leaking, and another individual unknowingly ignited the leaked gas, resulting in the devastating blast.

Experts have been dispatched to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and provide further insight into the incident.

Bungei emphasized that the presence of bomb experts at the site was purely precautionary, as initial assessments established the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder. After meticulously combing the building for any additional hazards, the experts confirmed that the blast was indeed a result of the gas cylinder malfunction.

Throughout the investigation process, authorities have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the house’s owner for questioning. Gathering information from the owner will aid in determining the chain of events leading up to the tragic incident and shed light on any potential negligence or oversight related to gas cylinder safety.

As the investigation continues, local residents watched from a safe distance as the experts worked diligently to piece together the sequence of events.

The gas cylinder explosion in Eastleigh, Nairobi has left a community mourning the loss of a life and grappling with the aftermath of destruction.

