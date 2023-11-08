Deputy Prime Minister hails Somali Women’s role in supporting anti Al-Shabab operations

Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama hailed Somali women’s contribution to anti Al-Shabab operations and security during the Women’s Day for Peace and Security meeting in Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Mr. Jama emphasized the importance of women in economic development, business, and production. He went on to say that the government is committed to increasing women’s representation in politics and leadership positions in the country.

The Somali government-led military operations against the Islamist insurgency group Al-Shabab have made significant progress in recent months. Just last month, the Somali government issued a report stating that it had killed 1,650 al-Shabab terrorists and injured over 550 others in a series of military operations in Galmudug and Hirshabelle States over the previous two months.

Women’s groups have been actively involved in preparing and providing food for the government’s army during these operations to demonstrate solidarity and boost morale.

