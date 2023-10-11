Delegation of over 20 Somali officials embarks on traffic training seminar in China.

A delegation comprising more than 20 officials from the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation has departed for China to attend a specialised traffic training seminar.

The delegation, consisting mostly of young men and women, aims to acquire valuable knowledge and skills in the field of traffic management, with the ultimate goal of improving Somalia’s transportation infrastructure.

As a gesture of appreciation and to bid farewell to the delegation, a grand ceremony was held at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport.

Prominent officials in attendance included Bashir Moallim Ali Hassan, the Director of the Ministry of Aviation, Abdow Haydar, the State Minister of the Ministry of Aviation, and Fei ShengChao, the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, among others.

Over the past several months, the Chinese Embassy in Somalia has facilitated the training of hundreds of Somali officials from various ministries, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Addressing the delegation during the farewell ceremony, State Minister Abdow Haydar emphasized the significance of this opportunity and urged the young officials to grasp it fully. He encouraged them to learn and benefit from the knowledge and experiences shared during the training seminar, highlighting the support extended by the Chinese Embassy to the Somali government.

In his remarks, Director Bashir Moallim Ali Hassan expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and its people for their steadfast support of Somalia’s development efforts. He urged the delegates to return home equipped with newfound knowledge that would contribute to the progress and prosperity of their nation.

Chinese Ambassador Fei ShengChao delivered an inspiring speech, urging the delegates to take full advantage of the training program and enhance their understanding of both China and Somalia. He emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and encouraged the officials to foster stronger ties between the two countries. Ambassador ShengChao expressed confidence in the delegates’ abilities, referring to them as “more than 20 Somali ambassadors in China,” who would play a crucial role in promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.

China and Somalia have enjoyed a close and mutually beneficial relationship for years. China has emerged as a key supporter of Somalia, providing vital assistance to the federal government in various forms, including military equipment, military vehicle provisions, training programs for Somali officials in China, and food aid. Additionally, China has been instrumental in renovating government institutions, further strengthening the institutional capacity of the Somali government.

