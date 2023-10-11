Parliament speaker meets Italian counterpart in Rome

The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobobe), held a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Mr. Lorenzo Fonta, in the captivating city of Rome.

The high-level encounter aimed to bolster the existing relationship and cooperation between the esteemed parliaments of Somalia and Italy, while also paving the way for the establishment of a friendship committee to further solidify ties.

The deliberations between the two chairmen revolved around various crucial areas of mutual interest.

Foremost among them was the exploration of strategies to strengthen the traditional bonds between the governments of Somalia and Italy. Acknowledging the commendable efforts of the People’s Assembly over the course of three sessions, Mr. Lorenzo Fonta expressed his admiration for the hard work undertaken by Speaker Sheikh Adan.

The Italian Speaker reaffirmed his government’s unwavering support for Somalia’s relentless struggle against the Al-Shabaab insurgency, emphasizing their commitment to the country’s liberation.

During the meeting, the two speakers engaged in comprehensive discussions encompassing pertinent security concerns, the existing relationship between the two nations, and the imperative of fortifying cooperation on multiple fronts. The talks exemplified a shared commitment to nurturing the traditional ties that have long bound Somalia and Italy together.

Speaker Sheikh Adan was accompanied by a delegation of Members of Parliament and the Secretary General of the People’s Assembly.

Their presence complemented the Speaker’s efforts to ensure comprehensive representation and coordination in advancing Somalia’s interests on the international stage.

The establishment of a friendship committee between the parliaments of Somalia and Italy promises to foster enduring bonds and pave the way for fruitful exchanges in multiple domains.

